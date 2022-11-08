Man charged with damage to property, battering a bus driver

BRADLEY — Jericho E. Johnson, 25, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney office with robbery, battering a River Valley Metro Transit bus driver, seven counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of battery after his arrest Friday.

Bradley police said the criminal damage reports came from the Kinzie Avenue area.

According to a report, at 5:03 a.m., Bradley police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue for an unknown item thrown through a window.

Several minutes later, there was damage observed to a business in the same area, Bradley police said.

At 5:13 a.m., Bradley police received another dispatch in reference to a River Valley Metro bus driver being battered on the bus at Kinzie Avenue and Mulligan Drive.

The offender had fled the area when police arrived.

At about 5:28 a.m., Kankakee police reported they were called to the 1400 block of North Hobbie Avenue in reference to a robbery that occurred.

Officers later located Johnson walking southbound approximately in the 1300 block of North Hobbie wearing socks, underwear and a white house coat, Kankakee police said.

Johnson is believed to have robbed the driver of a car located where police took Johnson into custody.

That victim refused to press charges, Kankakee police said.

A Kankakee County judge set Johnson’s bond at $50,000 and ordered a mental fitness evaluation.