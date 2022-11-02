Man breaks into Bradley East school

BRADLEY — The typical reaction is people want to get out of school.

However, a Bradley resident was arrested Sunday on charges of breaking into Bradley East Elementary.

Bradley police arrested William C. Marcum, 37, of Bradley, and charged him with burglary and criminal damage after he broke into Bradley East Elementary School in the 600 block of East Liberty Street.

Marcum was found in the school by officers who responded to a 911 call at 7:40 a.m., police said.

There were two broken outside windows and some other windows appeared to be damaged by attempted throws of a landscaping rock, Bradley Elementary School District Superintendent Scott Goselin said.

The estimated cost to replace five windows is $2,500, Goselin said.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said Marcum was out on bond for another case, a retail theft which occurred in June.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Marcum’s bond at $50,000.