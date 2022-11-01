Vehicles, house struck by gunfire in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated shots fired in the 1800 block of Meadowview Avenue on Kankakee’s east side Sunday.

Police said they responded to shots fired at 1:30 a.m. Several rounds were fired by an unknown person, striking a house and vehicles, according to police.

The occupants of the house told police they knew of no reason why anyone would shoot at their house, police said.

Officers suspect the shooter or shooters were possibly shooting at another person or vehicle and stray bullets hit the residence, police said.