KAMEG arrests man on drug, weapons charges

KANKAKEE — Antonio J. Paige, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested Friday by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents following execution of a search warrant at this residence in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street in Kankakee.

The arrest of Paige was made in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 17 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash, ISP said.

Paige, who is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, has been initially charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance between 15 and 100 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm by a gang member, according to ISP.

KAMEG agents were assisted by the Illinois State Police SWAT and the Bradley Police Department, ISP said.