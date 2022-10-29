Blotter: Oct. 29, 2022

Sept. 6

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 10:26 p.m. Thursday. According to a report, officers responded to the area of the 600 block East Oak Street for shots fired. Officers were unable to locate a scene. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down by a resident in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue. He stated his house had been struck by gunfire. Officers checked the residence and found the house had been struck by gunfire. The resident said they had no information on suspects or why someone would shoot at their residence. The investigation continues.