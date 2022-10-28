Police take report of threat made to St. Mary Hospital's staff

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police took a report about a person making a threatening statement Wednesday to staff members at Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital.

According to police, an officer was dispatched at 2:16 p.m. to the hospital located in the 500 block of West Court Street in reference to disorderly conduct.

A security officer told Kankakee officers that a visitor earlier in the day made threatening statements to staff members.

The security guard said the person stated, “I have a plan for you and for this hospital,” to a staff member.

The security guard was unable to provide any further information and only wanted the incident documents at this time, police said.

The incident occurred one day after Riverside Medical Center was put on lockdown for three hours after the relative of a patient made threats via telephone. That person was later arrested by Urbana police.

The incident remains under investigation by Kankakee police.