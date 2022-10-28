Another arrest made connected to Bradley police officers shooting

KANKAKEE — Another arrest has been made with a connection to the December 2021 shooting of two Bradley police officers.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] Zone 3 officials arrested Jaron M. Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, on 12 charges related to buying and selling firearms.

One of guns allegedly sold by Shannon was used in the Dec. 29 shooting at the Comfort Inn in Bradley where one Bradley officer was shot and killed and a second officer seriously wounded, police said.

Shannon was taken into custody by ISP Thursday.

Kankakee County Associated Judge Brenda Claudio set Shannon’s bond at $500,000 in bond court Friday. The case will go to the Kankakee County grand jury in November.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the ISP continues its investigating into the shooting.

“They are chasing down every lead,” Rowe said.

The charges against Shannon include one felony count of unlawful purchase of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful sale of a firearm [Class 2 felony] and 10 misdemeanor counts of failure to keep records of transfer of a firearm, according to the information sheet filed by Rowe.

The three counts of unlawful sale of a firearm came from Shannon buying two firearms for a juvenile on or about May 2, according to ISP. Federal and Illinois law prohibit minors from possessing firearms or having a valid Firearm’s Owner Identification Card.

This is considered a “straw purchase,” which is any purchase in which a second person agrees to acquire a firearm for someone else.

The minor was arrested with one of the firearms within 30 days of Shannon’s purchase of the firearms, Rowe said.

Of the 10 other firearms Shannon sold, one was the gun Darius D. Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, allegedly used to shoot Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and attempted to use to shoot Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. That weapon jammed and he then used Rittmanic’s service weapon to shoot and kill her, officials said.

Rowe said Shannon did not directly sell Sullivan the firearm he used in the shooting.

The sales of the firearms took place between Sept. 29, 2020 to July 27, 2021, according to an information document filed by Rowe’s office.

“It confirms what we all know is that when guns fall into the hands of people who aren’t supposed to have them, tragic events occur,” Rowe said. “You see that once again here.”

Shannon’s arrest is the eighth with a connection to the Dec. 29, 2021 murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Sullivan, 26, and his girlfriend Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

<strong>OTHERS CONNECTED</strong>

Harris’ brother, Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, was arrested and charged earlier this month with two counts of obstructing justice [Class 4 felony], and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive [Class 4 felony].

Bryce Baker, of Indiana, agreed to plead guilty in July to assisting a criminal who committed a murder in Fulton County, Ind., court.

Baker was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended. After his release he will be on probation for three years.

Joshua Adams, of Indiana, is facing charges of theft of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana in Fulton County, Ind. His trial is set for January 2023.

There is a Newton County, Ind., arrest warrant for Nichelle Newton-Carroll. She is charged with giving false information. Newton-Carroll is Sullivan’s mother, Rowe said.

An eighth person, a man, has been released pending further investigation.

<strong>INVESTIGATION CONTINUES</strong>

ISP is continuing to follow-up on all leads.

“As we continue to pursue justice for Marlene and Tyler, we ask that anyone else with information related to the unlawful possession or sale of a firearm contact local law enforcement before tragedy strikes again,” Rowe said.

ISP encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident. Those with information can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time.