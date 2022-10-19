Police investigate armed robbery of Bourbonnais business

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at a business in the 500 block of Main Street NW.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Brow Salon, 541 Main St. NW, at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers talked to a store employee and customer who were inside the building when a man entered at about 7 p.m., the report said.

The man pointed a gun at the victims and asked the employee to give him the money in the cash register. The suspect took the customer’s purse, the report said.

The victims stated the suspect moved them into a restroom and told them not to come out or he would shoot them, the report said.

The victims said after about 10 minutes they came out, saw the suspect was gone and then called 911, according to the report.

The suspect fled on foot. He got away with an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The customer said she had $100 to $150 in cash, a debit card, a gift card and her driver’s license in the purse, the report said.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area, according to the report.

From that video, the suspect appeared to be a dark-skinned male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants and black Nike shoes with white soles, the report said.