Details of 2016 triple homicide in Pembroke revealed in federal court

CHICAGO — Details of a triple homicide that occurred in Pembroke Township in October 2016 came to light during last week’s federal racketeering trial of Donald Lee and Torance Benson.

Dante Dockett, of Chicago, and the two defendants were longtime associates in the Wicked Town gang, the Chicago Tribune reported in <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/criminal-justice/ct-chicago-gang-wicked-town-federal-racketeering-trial-week-3-20221016-y4kscamg2fatzj43lwnf377nxu-story.html" target="_blank">a story</a> in its Sunday edition.

According to online court documents, the Wicked Town gang is a faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang.

Last week, the 44-year-old Dockett described the murders of Reginald Neal, 56, and Neal’s two sons, Dangelo Neal, 24, and Davante Hopkins, 21, inside their Pembroke home on 15500E Road in October 2016.

All three were shot in the head, according to Dockett’s testimony.

He testified against Lee and Benson last week, the Tribune story said.

Dockett testified he was contracted by another gang member, Donald Holmes Sr., to go to Kankakee County.

Holmes Sr. wanted Dockett to locate a drug supplier. Holmes Sr. believed the person had robbed him of narcotics and cash during a home invasion several years earlier, the Tribune story said.

Dockett testified he and two other men met with Reginald Neal at a house in Pembroke. Dockett said one of Neal’s sons let them in. The trio pulled guns and accused Neal of robbing the gang.

One of the other two men shot Reginald Neal in the head, Dockett testified.

Dockett said he shot Dangelo Neal in the head as he was lying on the floor. Neal’s other son, Davante Hopkins, was shot in the head by Dockett when Hopkins opened the door to his bedroom, Dockett testified.

Dockett testified Neal’s sons were killed because they could be witnesses.

On Oct. 2, 2016, a family member discovered the bodies of the three men. There were no signs of forced entry, and the victims were found in different parts of the home, sheriff’s officials told the Daily Journal at that time.

The three murders came a day after Ralph Ledet, 46, of Pembroke, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to an October 2016 story in the Daily Journal.

At 1:12 a.m. Oct. 1, 2016, deputies responded to a shooting on 17250E Road, about two miles east of the triple homicide site. There, they found the body of Ledet lying in a driveway.

Authorities said Ledet lived in the house where the three other victims were found.

James E. Beals, 61, of Pembroke, was found guilty in the murder of Ralph Ledet in a 2020 trial. Beals is serving 55 years in state prison.

<strong>Gang members indicted</strong>

Dockett, Lee and Benson along with 10 other members of the gang were indicted in October 2021 on charges of acts involving murder and robbery, illegal trafficking of controlled substances and illegal possession and trafficking of firearms, according to the document.

Prosecutors charged the 13 gang members with committing 19 murders between July 22, 2000 and Aug. 22, 2020, according to the court documents.

Dockett pleaded guilty in federal court to fatally shooting six people and attempting to kill two others.

According to the Tribune story, Dockett agreed to wear a wire and record conversations while in jail in 2018.

Dockett did so after his long-time friend and fellow gang member Donald Holmes Jr. and Holmes’ girlfriend, Diane Taylor, were shot and killed and Wicked Town members were suspects in their deaths, according to the Tribune story.

Holmes was the son of Donald Holmes Sr.

Officials in the gang believed Holmes Jr. was an informant, according to the Tribune story.

Wearing the wire, Dockett captured two Wicked Town associates, Darius Murphy and Demonte Brown, allegedly talking about their roles in Holmes Jr.’s killing and led to murder-for-hire charges filed against them in 2019, according to the Tribune story.

Dockett agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy involving the six murders, two attempted murders and drug trafficking as a member of the Wicked Town gang.

Prosecutors have agreed to seek only 20 to 30 years behind bars. Dockett was facing a possible death sentence.