Watseka police seize $12,922 during traffic stop

WATSEKA — Watseka police seized more than $12,000 from a man stopped for suspected driving under the influence Tuesday.

Pete Gorman, 30, of North Augusta, S.C., was charged by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office with driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content more than .08 and driving on a suspended license.

Iroquois County court records indicate Gorman was released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to a report, Watseka officers received a call of a reckless driver traveling east on U.S. Route 24 at 2:21 p.m.

The vehicle was located a short time later by officers in a private parking lot, the report said.

Officers placed Gorman under arrest, according to the report.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a container containing multiple prescription narcotics, the report said.

They located $12,922 in cash in Gorman’s pants pocket, according to the report.