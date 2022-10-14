Former Pembroke Township official Gibbs arrested on federal tax charges

Daily Journal staff report

URBANA — Larry Dean Gibbs, the former Pembroke Township supervisor, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities and charged with three counts of filing false income tax returns.

The 61-year-old Gibbs, of St. Anne, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long in Urbana that same day, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General Central District.

According to court records, Gibbs will be back in court for a Monday detention hearing.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Oct. 4.

The indictment alleged that Gibbs filed false income tax returns in 2017 for calendar years 2012, 2013 and 2014, the release said.

In those years, Gibbs filed a Form 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return in the name of Larry Dean Gibbs, claiming that he had adjusted gross income of $10 million, that millions of dollars in federal income tax had been withheld by the Internal Revenue Service, and that he was entitled to refunds in excess of $2 million for each tax year, respectively, the release said.

According to the indictment, the IRS did not withhold any federal income tax from Gibbs, and he was not entitled to the requested refunds.

If convicted, each count of filing a false income tax return carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and up to a $100,000 fine plus the costs of prosecution.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller is representing the government in the prosecution, the release said.

<strong>2012 FEDERAL CONVICTION</strong>

In 2012, Gibbs pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for cheating the IRS out of $66,000, according to Daily Journal reports.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return in 2005 and fraudulently obtaining the sizable refund.

Federal prosecutors said Gibbs tried twice more, in 2007 and 2009, to claim false refunds totaling more than $159,000. He never received the money.

Gibbs resigned as Pembroke Township supervisor in May 2012 following his indictment. He was elected to the Kankakee County Board in 2002 and was defeated in 2006.

<strong>NAME CHANGE</strong>

A federal judge tacked on nine more months when Gibbs violated terms of his parole in 2015, according to a Daily Journal story from October 2015.

Gibbs had changed his name by that time.

In April 2015, Gibbs paid $171 to legally change his name to “Mulumbua Humraukn El Taikaem Bey.” He then filed a document in federal court the following month, advising the court Larry Gibbs is “deceased and cannot speak, or appear.” The stunt didn’t work, the Journal story said.

Gibbs violated his parole when he traveled to Minnesota on May 22, 2015, without the prior permission of his parole officer and was arrested for various traffic violations in Woodbury, Minn., according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Kankakee police arrested Gibbs in August 2015 on a federal warrant. He admitted to the violation in court, the Journal story said.

Gibbs’ declaration he was “deceased” was not the first incident involving his unusual behavior in court.

A federal judge in August 2012 jailed Gibbs for 14 days for contempt after he continued to file “frivolous documents” challenging the court’s authority and making strange, pseudo-religious statements.