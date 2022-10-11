Second arrest made in 2021 homicide

KANKAKEE — Corneilus C. Dowdy Jr., was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center by U.S. Marshals Sunday on charges shooting and killing Daryl T. Spears in February 2021.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said U.S. Marshals arrested the 19-year-old Dowdy in Kentucky two weeks ago.

Dowdy fought extradition back to Illinois, Passwater said.

According to online court records, an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 12 by a Kankakee County Circuit judge for the arrest of Dowdy on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The judge set the bond at $2 million.

A Kankakee County grand jury indicted Dowdy on Sept. 23.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking records, Dowdy lists Memphis, Tenn., as his home.

Spears, 29, of Kankakee, was found shot in an alley on the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue, Feb. 21, 2021. Spears was transported to a Kankakee hospital, but died from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said at the time.

Passwater said no further information about the shooting is available at this time.

It is the second arrest police have made in Spears’ death.

Last month, Taneka R. McCoy, of St. Anne, was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

The 39-year-old McCoy was arrested Sept. 14 by Kankakee police. McCoy is being held on a $2 million bond.

While McCoy has been charged with murder, she did not shoot Spears, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said at the time of her arrest.

McCoy is charged under the accountability portion of the state law. It means the individual assisted/enabled the shooter in the commission of the offense, Rowe said.