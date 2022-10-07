Harris' brother arrested in connection with Bradley police officer shootings

BRADLEY — Illinois State Police announced they have made a third arrest in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier L. Harris Jr., 22, of Bradley, for two counts of obstructing Justice (Class 4 felony), and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive (Class 4 felony), according to an ISP news release.

Harris is the brother of Xandria Harris.

Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Xavier Harris appeared in Kankakee County Court Friday. Circuit Judge William Dickenson set his bond at $75,000.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in the ISP release.

“I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this defendant is the seventh to be charged overall.”

When Sullivan was taken into custody last January in Indiana, four other people were arrested.

Rowe said the U.S. Attorney General’s office is still reviewing both Sullivan’s and Harris’ cases to see if federal charges will be added. He filed a petition last January.

Although Illinois is not a death penalty state, the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Rowe said back in January. There is recent precedent for the United States pursuing the death penalty for the killing of a law enforcement officer, he said.

<strong>Investigation continues</strong>

ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads.

ISP encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident. You can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time.