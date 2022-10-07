Brewer sentenced to life in prison for Cullom triple homicide

Daily Journal staff report

PONTIAC — Clifford Brewer, of Cullom, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the murders of his wife, son and a neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.

The 55-year-old Brewer learned his fate Wednesday in Livingston County court, The Pantagraph reported.

He was found guilty by a jury during his trial in August.

The 55-year-old Brewer was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48; his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Dec. 25, 2019, in Cullom, which is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.

All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.

Brewer initially called 911 the night of the incident and told police he woke up and found all three people dead, according to court documents.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said in the trial when officers arrived, they found the Brewers’ washing machine was running, set to sanitize on extra high heat.

During the trial, Brewer’s attorneys claimed his wife, Shirley, shot and killed the couple’s son and a neighbor before Brewer found her with a gun. Brewer then struggled to get the gun away from Shirley Brewer, but it went off, hitting her and killing her, the attorneys said in their defense.