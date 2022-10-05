Police arrest man in Saturday shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Fredrick Jones, 23, of Bourbonnais, and charged him Saturday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from a vehicle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Elm Avenue on Saturday in response to shots fired.

Prior to arriving at the scene, dispatch advised there was a gunshot victim at a residence.

The victim was located on a porch on the east side of the building, police said.

An officer noticed the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. The officer applied pressure to the wound until the Kankakee Fire Department arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers talked to multiple subjects at the residence. They said they were inside when they heard shots fired, police said.

Shortly after, the group said, the victim came running up the steps saying he had been shot.

Police later contacted Jones, who advised he had been involved in the shooting on South Elm Avenue.

A Kankakee County judge set Jones’ bond at $5,000.