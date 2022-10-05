Harris' attorney seeks limit on police in courtroom during trial

KANKAKEE — The attorney for Xandria Harris, who is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021, filed a motion to reduce the number of police officers in the courtroom during jury proceedings.

The motion was filed Tuesday by attorney Cierra Norris.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Nov. 10 as the date to hear the motion.

The 26-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Norris’ motion claimed Harris did not take part in the physical commission of the shooting of either officer.

During court appearances for both Harris and Sullivan, several police officers, some in uniform, have been in the courtroom, along with family members and friends of the two officers.

Norris cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Holbrook v. Flynn (1986).

“The harm that a roomful of uniformed and armed policemen pose to a defendant’s chance of a fair trial” cannot be understated, Norris wrote in the motion.

“While police officers’ presence in the courtroom alone is not inherently prejudicial, their presence can be limited where it ‘brands [the defendant] with an unmistakable mark of guilt,’” according to the motion.

Norris argued, “Given the power dynamic between civilians and officers, the likelihood that the jurors side or are swayed by the presence of so many officers in the courtroom is high.”

“Limiting the amount of officers allowed in the courtroom is the only solution that can feasibly resolve the issue of the threat to Ms. Harris’ right to a fair trial,” Norris continued.