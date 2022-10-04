Iroquois County teacher charged with sexual assault of student

WATSEKA — An Iroquois County teacher was arrested by Watseka police Friday for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student from the school where she taught.

According to a news release from Watseka police, Stephanie L. Harmon, 32, of Watseka, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault due to the age of the student and being a person in a position of trust and authority, the news release said.

An Iroquois County judge set Harmon’s bond at $20,000. Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Harmon’s arrest came following a one-month investigation, the release said.

Watseka police were informed in mid-August that a teacher from an Iroquois County school was suspected to be in a sexual relationship with a student from that school.

Police interviewed the victim regarding the allegations, the news release said.

After interviewing the victim, police interviewed Harmon, who told police the allegations were true, the release said.

The allegations of the sexual assault did not occur in the school, which is not in the city of Watseka, the release said.

Watseka police handled the investigation because the alleged sexual assault occurred in Harmon’s residence in Watseka, according to the release.