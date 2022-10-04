Andrade pleads guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in courthouse shooting

KANKAKEE — The surviving gunman involved in the August 2021 shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Miguel Andrade, 24, of Kankakee, agreed to plead guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm for his part in the courthouse shooting.

The deal was announced Tuesday by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott. Tuesday would have been the first day of Andrade’s bench trial.

According to the plea agreement, Andrade was sentenced to 800 days, with an additional day’s credit for each day served.

Bradshaw-Elliott said he had been in jail for 405 days.

Attorneys for both sides and Andrade met Monday. He was released from custody later that day, Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Last Thursday, during a pretrial court appearance, Andrade opted to have Bradshaw-Elliott decide his innocence or guilt for his part in the Aug. 26, 2021, shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse instead of a jury.

“As an advocate and someone who believed this case should never have been charged in the first place, I will always take the plea with a grain of salt that he came out of it being a felon,” Andrade’s attorney, Cierra Norris, said.

“However, as an attorney, it was one of the best dispositions I have ever gotten in my career for a client on this type of level of a case short of a trial.”

Discussions with the state’s attorney appellate prosecutors were heated at times. Norris said Andrade should not have been charged with second-degree murder.

According to a statement from the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, pursuant to the guilty plea, prosecutors chose not to proceed on the charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of weapons.

Part of the reason for that decision was Andre Glass, who was with the Andrades at the time of the shooting, had been killed in a July 15 shooting.

Dave Neal and Bill Elward were the special prosecutors for the case.

After the shooting, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to review the case, as more than half of his office’s employees witnessed the incident and could potentially be called as witnesses in event of a trial, or provide information in the course of the investigation.

The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office statement said that Miguel Andrade had a valid FOID Card on Aug. 26, 2021, and that he had no previous criminal record.

While a defendant with no prior criminal history has a presumption of receiving a sentence of probation, prosecutors believed that a felony conviction and prison sentence was necessary to deter others from “bringing weapons and violence to the steps of our courthouses.”

THE SHOOTING

Miguel Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse along with Andre Glass when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police. Victor Andrade and Hernandez both died in the fight.

Victor Andrade was hit multiple times, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater. The third man, Glass, was also shot, police said.

Miguel Andrade ran to their vehicle, grabbed a rifle and ran after Hernandez in what Passwater said was a running gun battle between the men.

Miguel Andrade surrendered to two Momence police officers, who happened to be at the courthouse, after he shot and bludgeoned Hernandez to death, police said.

Victor Andrade was at the courthouse that day for a court appearance on charges of criminal sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

<strong>CIVIL LAWSUIT</strong>

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last month in regard to the shooting.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kankakee, members of its police department, the Kankakee County sheriff and officers of the department.

The lawsuit argues that the defendants were “willful and wanton through a course of actions or omissions which showed an indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Evan Finneke, an associate in the Chicago law firm of Norris.