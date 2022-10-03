1 dead following home invasion in Iroquois County

ONARGA — Jordan R. Johnson, 29, of Kankakee, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound following a home invasion/person with a gun incident in which another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday.

According to a release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Onarga in reference to a home invasion/person with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies were speaking with the victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage, the release said.

Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional officers and subsequently entered the residence. It was determined Jordan had fled out a back door, the release said.

Jordan is the ex-husband of the victim’s daughter, the release said.

The daughter told deputies Johnson made entry to the residence and assaulted them with a firearm, according to the release.

In speaking with the victim, Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the person and reportedly fired one shot during a brief altercation inside the garage, the release said.

The search for Johnson involved officers from numerous surrounding agencies.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Johnson was located near the area of Bork Nurseries and ran through a bean field, according to the release.

Officers pursued Johnson through the field, during which time he produced a gun and fired one shot, resulting in a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel who were on standby immediately responded to the scene and pronounced Johnson deceased.

No police officers discharged their weapons during this incident, the release said.

At the request of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scene and conduct the resulting investigation.