Jacklin found guilty of sexually assaulting Shapiro resident

KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017 in Kankakee County court Friday.

Jurors deliberated for one hour and found Jacklin guilty of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Jacklin faces a prison sentence ranging from 12 to 50 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and a longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, the 70-year-old Jacklin had his bond revoked and was taken into custody.

Jacklin was a contracted employee of Shapiro when the assault took place on Oct. 31, 2017.

Court records indicate the victim has an IQ of 47, has been a resident at Shapiro since 2010 and suffers from partial paralysis.

“This defendant preyed upon one of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said afterward.

“I’m glad the jury saw it that way as well, and now he is going to get a long sentence as well.”

<strong>CLOSING ARGUMENTS</strong>

Marc Ellis, Jacklin’s attorney, said in his closing argument the sexual act was consensual.

He said the now 44-year-old victim “wanted this to occur.”

“The victim testified he wanted to go to the room,” Ellis said. “He unzipped his pants. The victim testified he pushed Father Jacklin down.”

Ellis said in his opening statement earlier in the week, according to Shapiro staff, the victim was known to expose himself and make sexual comments.

A witness testified they walked in on Jacklin while he was performing an oral sex act on the victim. The witness said Jacklin had his penis out as well.

Ellis said Jacklin recognized what he did was wrong as a priest.

“He was worried about what the Bishop would say. He was afraid of what might happen to him with the church,” Ellis said.

Rowe reminded jurors in his closing argument that Jacklin told investigators he performed the sex act.

“Do not let the cardigan and the [priest] collar fool you,” Rowe said as a picture of Jacklin was displayed on a monitor. “He went to that room to commit a sex act. If that is consensual, where the heck is the line drawn.”

Jacklin is represented by Ellis and attorney Frank Astrella.

Rowe and First Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello prosecuted the case.

<strong>ORDAINED IN 1984</strong>

Jacklin, who was ordained June 2, 1984, had been assigned to Sacred Heart since 2005, according to the Diocese of Joliet.

Jacklin was assigned as resident at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee from 1996-2005.

While associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary Catholic in Naperville in December 1986, Jacklin was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle as he crossed a road at night, according to a story published in the Chicago Tribune on Sept. 28, 1988.

He was in a coma for two weeks.

Jacklin returned to St. Margaret Mary in the summer of 1987.

<strong>CIVIL LAWSUIT</strong>

The alleged abuse is also the basis of a civil lawsuit, which accuses the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet and former Bishop Daniel Conlon of knowing sexual abuse was occurring. Jacklin was also named as a defendant in the suit.

The suit was filed by Chicago-based Cavanagh Law Group in October 2019, two years after Jacklin was arrested.

Conlon, who was appointed bishop in May 2011, resigned as bishop for health reasons in May 2020.

The Cavanagh Law Group represents the victim’s state guardian. The suit seeks $150,000 in damages plus court costs.

The next court date is set for Oct. 18.