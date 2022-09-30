Andrade opts for bench trial in courthouse shooting case

KANKAKEE — Miguel Andrade opted to have Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott decide his innocence or guilt for his part in the Aug. 26, 2021, shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse.

During a court appearance Thursday, Bradshaw-Elliott asked the 24-year-old Andrade if he wanted a jury trial or a bench trial.

“I want a bench trial, your honor,” he said.

He had to sign a waiver for the court record.

Defendants have a right to a jury trial, where 12 people listen to the facts of the case and decides if they are guilty or not guilty.

Or, they can ask for a bench trial, where the judge listens to the facts and determines guilt or innocence.

Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse on Aug. 26, 2021, when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police. Victor and Hernandez both died in the fight.

Miguel Andrade is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hernandez.

Andrade was able to get to their vehicle and retrieve a weapon, according to police. He shot and killed Hernandez as the two exchanged gunfire near the Kankakee County Jail on East Station Street, police said.

Andre Glass, of Kankakee, was with the two Andrades. He was seriously wounded.

On July 15 of this year, Glass was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Birch Street in Kankakee, police said. No arrests have been made.

Andrade is represented by Chicago attorney Cierra Norris.

Special prosecutors Dave Neal and Bill Elward of the Illinois attorney general’s office are prosecuting the case.