Bradley police shooting suspect wants statement to police suppressed

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan is asking a Kankakee County judge to suppress the statement he made to investigators after he was arrested on charges of shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey.

Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic made the motion Tuesday during Sullivan’s latest court appearance.

The 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, gave permission for Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to view the lengthy video.

Pentuic said the first eight minutes of the statement is key to the motion.

Bradshaw-Elliott set Nov. 9 as the day of the hearing on the motion. She will watch the video before the day of the hearing.

The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.