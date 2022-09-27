Hale found guilty of 2019 murder

KANKAKEE — Rashagun Hale was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Monday in the death of Anthony Stewart on Jan. 1, 2019.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours into the evening after closing arguments by the attorneys.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe had charged Hale with murder by physical assault and murder by vehicular assault.

The 39-year-old Hale will be sentenced at a later date.

“This case was solved because of courageous witnesses who came forward to testify, and because of the great work of law enforcement in investigating the case, especially Kankakee Detective Jenn Schoon. She was exceptional in her investigation and interrogation of the defendant,” Rowe said.

“I love it when justice is served.”

Hale was one of three men who, on Jan. 1, 2019, attacked Stewart as he was walking in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue, Kankakee police said.

Police found the 40-year-old Stewart lying in the road in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue at 1:38 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the attack, Hale and Warren Thomas Jr. each ran over Stewart with their vehicles, according to Kankakee police.

“This was the Warren Thomas show on Jan. 1, 2019,” attorney Debra Niesen said during her closing argument defending Hale Monday.

“This wasn’t the Warren Thomas show. This was the Rashagun Hale show,” Rowe said during his closing argument.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery and failure to report an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death. His case still is pending.

Before the incident with Stewart, Thomas is charged with battering another man a short distance from where Stewart was attacked, according to trial testimony in the Hale case.

Thomas also is charged in a separate case with attempted first-degree murder for shooting the third man involved in the attack on Stewart later on Jan. 1, 2019. That victim was the cousin of Stewart, according to testimony in the Hale case.

The victim was shot five times, according to testimony in Hale’s trial.

Debra Niesen and her son, Nathaniel, represented Hale.

Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy prosecuted the case.