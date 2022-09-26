2 shot dead in Grundy County

COAL CITY — Two men were shot and killed Saturday at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery at 8455 E. Pine Bluff Road in unincorporated Coal City.

Darius D. Travis, 33, and Dameonta D. Terry-Travis, 25, both of Joliet, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grundy County Coroner’s office, said Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said in a release.

Briley said at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to Gippers for shots fired that occurred in an outside pavilion bar area.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that there were two victims in the shooting, and both were deceased. One firearm was recovered on scene, Briley said in the release.

There was a large contingent of bar patrons inside the establishment as well as a half dozen or more employees at the time of the shooting, Briley said in the release.

This appears to be a targeted act of violence, Briley said in the release.

The owners of Gippers are cooperating with police officials as this investigation is ongoing, Briley said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 815-942-6645.