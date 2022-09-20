Woman charged with attempted murder following stabbing

KANKAKEE — Andria L. Langston, 27, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Thursday and is suspected in the stabbing of a 67-year-old man on the city’s south side.

Langston was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Langston’s bond at $500,000. She ordered a fitness evaluation for Langston.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau, Kankakee police were dispatched at 9:09 p.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of South Schuyler Avenue for a stabbing victim.

Officers followed a blood trail outside to a trailer, Goudreau said.

Inside, they located the victim lying in a recliner with multiple stab wounds to his left arm, chest, head and neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Goudreau said.

Officers were told the suspect, Langston, lived nearby, Goudreau said.

Langston was located during a search of the area. A knife matching the description of the one used in the attack was recovered, according to a report from Kankakee police.

Police said Langston was arrested and charged Wednesday, the previous day, with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm for an incident involving a different victim.