UPDATE: Authorities apprehend Iroquois County fugitive

GILMAN — The search for a fugitive in Iroquois County ended Thursday night when Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan, was apprehended, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

It came about 36 hours after Smith fled Wednesday from an Amtrak train on Gilman’s south side.

Smith was accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile passenger on the train.

Smith was arrested on a warrant charging him with criminal sexual assault. An Iroquois County judge set bond at $2 million.

According to a news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, police were contacted Thursday morning by employees at K&H Truck Plaza in Gilman in reference to the sighting of Smith.

Security video from inside K&H confirmed the man spotted there was Smith. Employees of K&H followed Smith from inside the station to the southeast corner of the parking lot, where he was last seen.

More than 75 officers from local agencies, Illinois State Police, Central Illinois agencies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted in the search.

On Thursday evening, Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said they did a grid search with the aid of highboy sprayers [tall farming equipment], a helicopter and a plane.

<strong>THE INCIDENT</strong>

Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Amtrak station in Gilman in reference to a reported sexual assault.

Before deputies arrived on scene, Smith ran from the train, a news release noted.

The victim told deputies she had been sexually assaulted on the train by Smith, the release said.

Smith was last seen running east of the K&H Truck Plaza, located in the 1000 block of South Crescent Street in Gilman, the sheriff’s office said.

<strong>IROQUOIS WEST SCHOOLS</strong>

Late Thursday evening, Iroquois West school officials announced on their Facebook page that classes were canceled.

Due to the search, Iroquois West school officials canceled Thursday home soccer and volleyball sporting events.

“Due to the events continuing to unfold in Gilman and working with law enforcement, both the HS soccer game and volleyball games have been canceled,” Iroquois West High School Athletic Director/Dean of Students Kristy Arie said in an email.

“The opposing teams do not feel comfortable traveling due to the nature of the situation, so we will look to reschedule both of those events.”

Another event scheduled after the volleyball games was canceled, Arie said in an email.

Football practice was held in Danforth, Arie said in an email.