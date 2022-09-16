Bradley police shooting suspect back in court

KANKAKEE — Xandria Harris, of Bourbonnais, one of two people charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, had her latest court date Thursday.

The 26-year-old Harris appeared via closed circuit television from jail.

Harris is represented by Chicago attorney Cierra Norris.

Norris and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe discussed with Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott where the case stands.

Thursday’s appearance lasted approximately five minutes.

Elliott ruled that all pretrial motions must be filed by the next court date, Oct. 4.

The case is scheduled for trial in February 2023.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

In Harris’ first court appearance last January, Rowe said body cam footage from Rittmanic showed Harris aid Sullivan, whose gun had jammed. Harris reached around the waist of Sullivan while he had Rittmanic pinned up against the wall, according to Rowe.

Harris was either attempting to cock Sullivan’s gun and/or disarm Rittmanic, Rowe said.