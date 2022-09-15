Police searching for suspect in Iroquois County

<p dir="ltr"><span>GILMAN — Police continue the search for Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female juvenile on an Amtrak train Wednesday.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Smith is considered dangerous. If seen, call 911.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Smith is known to have a tattoo on the front of his neck.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said approximately 75 officers are involved in the search. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>He said he called on the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System for additional manpower.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>They are doing a grid search with the aid of highboy sprayers (tall farming equipment), a helicopter and a plane, Perzee said. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>The incident</strong></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m. to the Amtrak station in Gilman in reference to a reported sexual assault, a release from the sheriff’s office said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Before deputies arrived on scene, Smith ran from the train, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The victim told deputies she had been sexually assaulted on the train by Smith, the release said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Smith was last seen running east of the K and H Truck Plaza, located in the 1000 block of South Crescent Street on Gilman’s south side, the sheriff’s office said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Iroquois County deputies were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee City Police, Bradley Police and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>Iroquois West schools plan</strong></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Iroquois West school officials announced on their Facebook page that Friday school attendance would be voluntary.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The doors to all district schools would be locked and there would be no outdoor activities.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>“We realize that every family's situation is different. Students not attending IW schools, KACC, or SALT tomorrow, Friday, September 16 will be excused,” the school said in the Facebook post.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>“We will let families know if the situation changes. Decisions on Friday activities will be made as we gather additional information," the school said in the Facebook post.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Due to the search, Iroquois West school officials canceled home soccer and volleyball sporting events Thursday.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>“Due to the events continuing to unfold in Gilman and working with law enforcement, both the HS soccer game and volleyball games have been canceled,” Iroquois West High School Athletic Director/Dean of Students Kristy Arie said in an email.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>“The opposing teams do not feel comfortable traveling due to the nature of the situation, so we will look to reschedule both of those events.”</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Another event scheduled after the volleyball games was canceled, Arie said in an email.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Football practice was held in Danforth, Arie said in an email.</span></p>