Kankakee police arrest man on home repair fraud charges

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Raul Perez-Varela, 37, of Kankakee, and charged him Wednesday with five felony counts of home repair fraud.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney office said in a news release Perez-Varela is charged with receiving payments from five homeowners in Kankakee for home repair work that was either left substantially incomplete or never started.

Kankakee police detectives investigated the claims after homeowners came forward to report the suspected fraud.

Detectives were able to identify Perez-Varela as the contractor in question and obtained evidence to support these charges.

Other cases are being investigated, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

If you are a victim of a similar home repair fraud or have had similar dealings with Perez-Varela, please contact local law enforcement authorities to file a complaint, the release said.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office gives a few tips on avoiding home repair fraud at <a href="http://ag.state.il.us/consumers/tips.html" target="_blank">ag.state.il.us/consumers/tips.html</a>.