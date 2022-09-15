Arrest made in July 2021 homicide of teen

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police arrested Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, Tuesday on a warrant charging him with the shooting death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, last year.

Jones was shot July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

At about 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. They said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed, according to a joint press release from Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Rivers appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Besides first-degree murder charges, Rowe filed a notice with the intent of seeking a life sentence in court.

Rowe explained he filed the notice because it Rivers is accused of murder with a firearm and the victim is a juvenile.

A Kankakee County judge set Rivers’ bond at $2 million.

“I understand the sentiment of wanting cases solved quickly, especially when the loss of a child weighs so heavily on our community, but it is even more important that we get it done right,” Rowe said in the release.

Rowe said the Kankakee Police Department and investigators never gave up and got the job done.

“This murder and rumors surrounding it were the impetus for so many other acts of violence, leading to more victims and unnecessary trauma in our community.”

Passwater said Investigation Commander Donell Austin and detectives worked diligently in bringing Rivers to justice. Detective Steven Hunter led the investigation into Jones’ death.

“The department hopes the arrest of Anycco Rivers brings some comfort to the families of the victims and the community,” Passwater said.

“The murder of 15-year-old Davarion Jones was especially troubling to the department. His murder was senseless and shocked the community. Anytime a young person is killed, all officers feel an extra sense of duty to arrest those responsible.

“Without the assistance of other local and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, this arrest would not have been possible,” Passwater said.

<strong>ALREADY IN JAIL</strong>

Rivers is being held on federal charges for hijacking a vehicle on March 17, 2021, in Bourbonnais and leading police on a chase that ended when Rivers crashed the vehicle into a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department squad.

A second person, Ladonta A. Tucker, 29, of Sun River Terrace, was arrested and is currently awaiting trial in federal district court in Urbana.

Both men have been charged with motor vehicle theft/carjacking and violent crime [knowingly carry and discharge firearm].

According to reports from Bourbonnais police and sheriff’s deputies, a man was sitting in his black BMW near an apartment building in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais when two men approached his vehicle. One man, who was wearing a ski mask and pointing two handguns at the driver, demanded he get out of his vehicle, according to court records.

The men were later identified by police to be Tucker and Rivers.

They fled in the stolen vehicle while shooting several rounds out the window in the direction of the man. Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. 45/52. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.

The men fled on foot from the crash scene but were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Three weapons were recovered by police.