Video helps sheriff's police make arrest in theft case

MANTENO — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Donald T. Roberts, 64, of rural Manteno, and charged him with theft and criminal trespass on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Aug. 26 south of Manteno, according to a news release.

Roberts and another man kicked in the door to a building and stole multiple items, police said.

The property owner observed the two men on a side-by-side ATV, according to a sheriff’s report.

The property owner attempted to confront the two men as he recorded them on his phone, the release said.

The video as well as still shots of the men were posted on the sheriff’s social media accounts.

Investigators were overwhelmed at the number of tips that poured in. As a result, they were able to positively identify both subjects observed in the video, the release said.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey appreciated the community’s help.

“It is amazing that in this day in age where practically everyone has a smartphone and every corner of every building is equipped with some type of surveillance camera, that people are still willing to make criminal decisions that result in their photographs being posted on law enforcement social media,” Downey said in a release.