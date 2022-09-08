Blotter: Sept. 8, 2022

Shooting

Kankakee County sheriff’s police investigated a shooting in Pembroke Township on Saturday. According to police, the male victim was not forthcoming with information. He said the shooting occurred in Pembroke Township and he knocked on a resident’s door on 11000E Road advising he had been shot, police said.

Solicitation

Fairbury police arrested Ryan C. Peters, 26, of Watseka, and charged him with traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child and unlawful delivery of cocaine on Sept. 2. According to police, Peters is facing similar charges in two other Illinois counties. According to Livingston County court records, a judge set Peters’ bond at $250,000.