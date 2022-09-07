Blotter: Sept. 6, 2022

Daily Journal staff report

Armed robbery

Jovon J. Hetherington, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested Aug. 31 by Kankakee police, who charged him with armed robbery. According to police, at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, Hetherington came into a business in the 300 block of South Nelson Avenue. He grabbed a lighter and cigars and then pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The employee gave Hetherington an undetermined amount of money, who then ran out of the business. A Kankakee County judge set Hetherington’s bond at $250,000.

Burglary

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cristian E. Gaytan, 23, of Aroma Park, on Thursday and charged him with burglary. According to police, Gaytan broke into a business in Aroma Park in the early hours of Aug. 22. Police said he took three bottles of alcohol. Gaytan was identified by numerous individuals after video surveillance of the burglary was posted on social media by police.