Kankakee, county sued for courthouse shooting

KANKAKEE — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week in regard to the Aug. 26, 2021 shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse in which two men were killed and another man was shot and seriously wounded.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kankakee, members of its police department, the Kankakee County sheriff and officers of the department.

The lawsuit argues that the defendants were “willful and wanton through a course of actions or omissions which showed an indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Evan Finneke, an associate in the Chicago law firm of attorney Cierra Norris, who represents Miguel Andrade in his criminal case.

Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse on Aug. 26, 2021 when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police. Victor and Hernandez both died in the fight.

“This is a lawsuit that deals with the emotions of Miguel (Andrade),” Finneke said during a hearing Thursday. “This deals with the fact of seeing his cousin murdered and that he feared for his own life.”

<strong>ROWE BLASTS SUIT</strong>

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said taxpayers should not have to pay.

“Blame everyone except the criminals is the era we seem to live in now, but the idea that somehow a county is civilly liable when one gang member shoots at other gang members is the very definition of insanity,” Rowe said.

“The criminals should pay, not the taxpayers.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the city has not been served the lawsuit and he could not comment until reading the details of the lawsuit.

Miguel Andrade, Marcella Andrade, Victor Andrade’s mother, and Arianna Glass, a relative of Andre Glass, are listed as the plaintiffs.

Glass was murdered July 15, according to Kankakee police. He was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Birch Street in Kankakee, police said. No arrests have been made.

Glass was with Victor and Miguel on Aug. 26, 2021 when Hernandez approached them outside of the courthouse, according to court records.

Victor was shot to death while Glass sustained serious injuries. Miguel was able to get to their vehicle and get a weapon, according to police. He shot and killed Hernandez as the two exchanged gunfire near the Kankakee County Jail on East Station Street, police said.

This lawsuit asks the court to award each plaintiff “in excess of $50,000, and in such additional amounts as the jury and the court shall deem just and appropriate.”

<strong>THREATS IGNORED?</strong>

Finneke argued in the lawsuit that Victor contacted Kankakee police on Aug. 25 or Aug. 26, 2021 and notified them “of a specific threatened homicide that would take place at a specified place, the courthouse, at a specified time on Aug. 26, 2021, and in relation to Plaintiff’s ordered court appearance.”

Victor also discussed “an open homicide case currently being investigated,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit added that the city of Kankakee, through one or more of its officers, “communicated information regarding these specific threats to other local authorities and/or agencies.”

The city, Kankakee County sheriff and its officers failed to prevent the shooting, failed to protect Victor, failed to provide added protection or surveillance at the courthouse and failed to contact the proper authorities to delay the court appearance, according to the suit.

In an Aug. 31, 2021 Daily Journal story, Victor’s attorney at the time of the shooting, Bart Beals of Chicago, said Victor was not living in Kankakee and had some concerns about his safety with the court appearance.

“It is my understanding that he warned law enforcement of the threats against him and asked for some security going to court to no avail,” Beals said.

“[Victor] never advised our department that he had safety concerns going to court on Thursday,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said in the Aug. 31 story.

Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings, according to police. Victor was targeted as there have been internal issues with the gang, Passwater added.

Police said Hernandez was a current member at the time of the shooting.

The wrongful death lawsuit came to light during a hearing Thursday for Miguel Andrade, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hernandez.

Norris is representing Miguel in the criminal trial. Finneke is the attorney in the wrongful death lawsuit that Miguel is a plaintiff.

Special prosecutors Dave Neal and William Elward of the Illinois Attorney General’s office argued before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott that there is a conflict with Norris’ firm representing Miguel in both a criminal case and civil matter.

Neal said they were not arguing there was conflict for ethical reasons.

“The nature of this case and the emotions of all those involved are reasons we do not want a conflict. We don’t want to put people through this a second time,” Neal said.

Elliott said she would make a ruling at a later date.