UPDATE: ISP locates person involved in incident in Ford County

ASHKUM – Illinois State Police located 27-year-old Sergio Huerta, of Huntsville, Texas, who was wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County.

He was located Wednesday, ISP said in a post on Facebook.

They did not release any more information.

On Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., ISP District 21 troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at mile marker 261. The accident involved a Honda Accord and a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer.

The Honda, carrying Huerta and three females, entered onto the interstate at the 261 mile marker, traveled across the right lane into the left lane, and the front driver’s side of the Honda struck the rear passenger side of the semi-trailer, ISP said.

Damage to the semi-tractor was not listed.

The impact caused the vehicle to go through the median into the southbound lanes, traveling south for approximately two miles until it struck a median barrier at mile marker 259, ISP said.

During the investigation, troopers learned Huerta fled the area traveling west on foot before police arrived on scene, ISP said.

Prior to the crash, Huerta and the driver were arguing when Huerta allegedly struck her, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, ISP said.

The driver and two juveniles were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Troopers and multiple local law enforcement agencies conducted a search for Huerta without success, ISP said.

Huerta remains at large and his whereabouts are unknown, ISP said.

If anyone has any information on the location of Huerta, or any information regarding this incident, please call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

There is no further information available at this time.