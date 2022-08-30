Woman charged with aggravated battery to a child

KANKAKEE — Jaymese Briscoe, 20, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police over the weekend on a warrant charging her with three felony counts of aggravated battery to a child.

The victim is a one-year-old girl. Briscoe is her mother, according to police.

The indictment filed April 29 said Briscoe shook the child causing permanent disability, a subdural hematoma and broken ribs earlier this year.

Briscoe did not show up for her arraignment on June 3, according to court records.

That is when Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott issued the warrant with a $500,000 bond.

Kankakee police were contacted by the Illinois Department of Children Services about a one-year-old child brought to the emergency room of a local hospital Feb. 14, Kankakee Police Investigations Commander Donell Austin Sr. said.

Due to the injuries, the child was transferred to a Chicago hospital, Austin said.

Over the weekend, Briscoe was involved in a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Tedmark. A Kankakee police officer ran a background check of Briscoe. It came back she was wanted on the warrant, Austin said.