Kankakee police investigate drive-by shooting

KANKAKEE — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday in the 200 block of North Entrance Avenue, Kankakee Police said.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10:29 a.m., police said.

Two witnesses told police they were sitting on the steps outside their residence when they observed a vehicle traveling north on North Entrance Avenue.

As the vehicle passed, the witnesses said an occupant inside the vehicle rolled down the window and started shooting at them.

There was a ricochet on the metal steps next to where one of the two witnesses was sitting, according to police.

The witnesses said the vehicle continued north on North Entrance Avenue.

The suspected vehicle was later located and appeared to have sustained damage from gunfire as well.