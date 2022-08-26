Illinois AG announces arrests in statewide video gaming burglary ring

CHICAGO — A criminal operation which included the theft of cash from video gaming machines in Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy and Will counties has been broken.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday the arrests of three individuals for their alleged participation in a burglary ring that spanned several Illinois counties, including Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy and Will.

Raoul’s office filed charges against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka, claiming they were part of a ring that stole approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois.

The attorney general’s office filed charges against several individuals, alleging they broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines. The attorney general’s office received support from the Illinois Gaming Board and a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois State Police, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office, the Joliet Police Department and sheriffs of Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Kendall and LaSalle counties.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eric Starkey said there were approximately 12 burglaries they investigated between May, June and July of 2021 in which the suspects got approximately $45,000.

These burglaries occurred at establishments in Ashkum, Cissna Park, Gilman, Martinton, Onarga and Watseka, Starkey said.

“Members of this burglary ring allegedly targeted bars, restaurants, social clubs and other small businesses that have video poker and video gaming machines,” Raoul said. “They broke into dozens of these establishments in multiple counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines.

“These arrests are the result of countless hours of cooperation between my office and several law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank the many agencies that collaborated with my office on this investigation and helped us break up this burglary operation.”

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation special agents are detailed to the Illinois Gaming Board, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said

“ISP officers inspect and monitor video gaming and work to interdict illegal gambling devices and those who commit crimes,” Kelly said. “ISP will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office to hold those who break the law accountable.”

Raoul’s office alleges Gino Wuttke, whose hometown was not listed, committed offenses in the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy, Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McHenry, McLean, Ogle, Stephenson and Vermilion.

He was charged with the following: 41 counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison; one count of theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and two counts of money laundering, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000.

Gino Wuttke’s mother, Giulia Wuttke, whose hometown was also not listed, was also arrested for her alleged participation in the burglary ring. Raoul’s office claims she committed offenses in the counties of Iroquois, Grundy, Will, Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lee, LaSalle, Ogle, Mason, McLean and Vermilion.

She faces the following charges: two counts of money laundering; one count of conspiracy to commit burglary; one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000.

Slouka, 31, of Glen Ellyn, is alleged to have participated in offenses that took place in the counties of Iroquois, Will, Bureau, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane and Lee.

She was charged with the following: two counts of burglary; two counts of theft; two counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit theft; one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000, and her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

In addition to the three individuals arrested, Brian Morgan, 42, of Plainfield, has been charged for his alleged participation in the burglary operation. The attorney general’s office claims Morgan committed offenses in the counties of Iroquois, Grundy, Will, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McLean and Ogle.

The charges filed by the attorney general’s office include: 24 counts of burglary, one count of theft; and two counts of money laundering.

Morgan’s bond was set at $750,000. However, Morgan is currently in prison, serving a sentence in connection to unrelated charges.

Warrants are outstanding for two additional suspected participants in the operation, Syed Zaidi, of Romeoville, and Lucas Bailey, of Wilmington.

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Whitfield is handling the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau.