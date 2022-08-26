Bradley police investigate shots fired

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Bradley police investigated a shots fired incident that occurred at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Girard Way.

Witnesses told police that they observed a silver vehicle leaving the area, Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber said in a news release.

Several spent shell casings were recovered. A residential building was hit, Barber said.

There were no injuries reported, according to Barber.

There is no further information on possible offenders at this time or motives to the shots being fired, Barber said.

So far this year, Bradley police have investigated six shots fired calls but only three were credible, according to Barber.