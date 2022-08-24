Kankakee police investigate two shootings

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Two men were shot in separate incidents Tuesday night that Kankakee police investigators believe are related.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Kankakee police said.

The first shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told officers he was shot at by people in a vehicle that had driven past him several times. He was treated at a local hospital, police said.

At 11:39 p.m., officers were in the area of East Spruce Street and Webster Circle East and saw two people shoot at a vehicle that was being driven on East Spruce Street, police said.

After the shooting, the two people were seen entering a residence in the 500 block of Webster Circle East, police said.

Officers secured the residence, according to police.

A short time later, officers located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported and treated at a local hospital, police said.

The Kankakee Emergency Response Team responded to the house due to the nature of the incident. They assisted with a search of the residence, police said.

During a search, five handguns and one rifle were found, police said.

Demetrius D. Bostic, 19, was found hiding in the home’s crawlspace, according to police. He was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant, police said.

According to police, the 11 occupants of the residence were detained and interviewed by investigators.

The investigation continues into the shootings.