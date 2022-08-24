Kankakee man charged with home invasion

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Enoch D. Harris, 32, of Kankakee, Monday and charged him with home invasion for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

At 5:33 p.m. Aug. 14, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North New Street in reference to a robbery, according to police.

The victim told police three men entered his bedroom, police said.

Two of the men had guns and were wearing masks, according to police. Harris did not wear a mask, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson said Tuesday during Harris’ bond hearing.

The prosecutor said that Harris is the cousin of the victim.

Harris was identified as one of the suspects at the time of the incident, according to police.

Harris and the other two men stole cannabis, along with the victim’s wallet, which contained a debit card and Social Security card, police said.

The victim said all three men battered him, police said.

As they left the room, the victim said he shut his door. He said one of the men fired a round through the door, police said.

The victim told police that he left the doors to his residence unlocked because he was expecting guests, police said.

Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio set Harris’ bond at $200,000.