Bond set at $75,000 for driver that hit ISP squad

KANKAKEE — The driver of a vehicle that struck a stationary Illinois State Police squad, injuring a trooper and another person Saturday, was charged with two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Austin M. Gray, 24, of Chebanse, was in court Monday for his bond hearing before Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio. She set Gray’s bond at $75,000.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne, Gray agreed to take a field sobriety test following the crash. The police report said Gray showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Gray submitted to a breath test. The result was .145 blood alcohol content, almost two times the legal limit of 0.08.

According to information filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Gray is also being charged with both a Class 4 felony and Class A misdemeanor for improper passing of an emergency vehicle (also known as Scott’s Law), and two counts of Class A misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum, the trooper was investigating an accident on U.S. Route 45-52 near East 5000S Road, five miles south of Kankakee, at 2:34 a.m.

The trooper and driver of the vehicle from the previous crash were standing in front of the squad car. The squad’s emergency lights were activated, ISP said.

A Chevrolet Trail Blazer operated by Gray was traveling south on U.S. Route 45-52 and failed to yield and struck the rear of the squad car, ISP said.

The trooper and the driver of the previous crash sustained non-threatening-injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, ISP said.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle involved in the previous crash, ISP said.

So far this year, ISP said there have been 16 squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

<strong>Scott’s Law</strong>

Scott’s Law states when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.