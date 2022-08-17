Brewer found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 triple homicide

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury on Tuesday found Clifford Brewer guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, son and neighbor in 2019.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching the verdict Tuesday afternoon, The Pantagraph reported.

The 55-year-old Brewer was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48; his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Dec. 25, 2019, in Cullom, which is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.

All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.

Brewer initially called 911 the night of the incident and told police he woke up and found all three people dead, according to court documents.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said in the trial when officers arrived, they found the Brewers’ washing machine was running, set to sanitize on extra high heat.

During the trial, Brewer’s attorneys claimed his wife, Shirley, shot and killed the couple’s son and a neighbor before Brewer found her with a gun. Brewer then struggled to get the gun away from Shirley Brewer, but it went off, hitting her and killing her, the attorneys said in their defense.

After the verdict, the judge revoked Brewer’s bond, and he will remain in the custody of the Livingston’s County Sheriff’s Office, according to media reports.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

If a defendant is convicted of killing two or more people in Illinois, Yedinak said, the conviction carries a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.

Brewer’s defense, Stephen and Joshua Richards, of Chicago, plans to appeal for a new trial, motions for which would be heard before the sentencing, according to The Pantagraph.

The trial began last Monday.