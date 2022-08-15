Man found not guilty in party shooting

KANKAKEE — Tercel D. Barfield, of Kankakee, was found not guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in a January 2021 shooting that left five people shot, including Barfield.

The shooting occurred during a party in a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2021.

The 30-year old Barfield was one of five persons shot. That included a friend who came with him to the party.

A woman who was one of the victims testified that Barfield and another man got into an altercation shortly after arriving at the party.

That led to shots being fired and people fleeing the house, according to her testimony. Witnesses said they were unsure how many people were there at the time. The estimates went from 15 to 100.

Barfield was shot in the back. He testified he was running out of the house after hearing shots. His friend was shot as well.

The man he had the confrontation with was shot as well as a fourth man.

Investigators recovered 22 shell casings inside and outside the house, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles said during closing arguments.

Aviles and Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy prosecuted the case.

No other prosecution witnesses said they saw who was doing the shooting.

The injured woman testified that she saw Barfield holding a gun.

Barfield’s attorney, Brian Hiatt, reminded jurors during his closing argument that Barfield testified he did not have a gun.

“I couldn’t be happier for Tercel, and I couldn’t be more grateful that this jury saw the truth and saw that he was innocent,” Hiatt said.

“The state did a really good job, but criminal cases come down to reasonable doubt.”

During their closing arguments, both Reedy and Aviles said the woman did not waver in her story.

“She is not the only one who saw the shooting. She is the only one that had the courage to come here,” Reedy said.

Reedy did not want to comment following the verdict.