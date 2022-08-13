Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: Aug. 13, 2022

Police blotter

Police blotter (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

Sexual assault

Kankakee police arrested Fernando Cortez, 46, of Kankakee and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to court records, the incidents occurred between April 9, 2013 and Jan. 15, 2022. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Cortez’s bond at $250,000.

Assault

Bradley police arrested Jeffrey H. Lookingbill, 59, of Urbana, and charged him on Aug. 5 with aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon. According to a report, police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Kinzie Avenue for a man who had pulled a knife on an employee. The man had left the business before police arrived. He was located by a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy. An officer found a folding switchblade in a pocket of Lookingbill’s jeans. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Lookingbill’s bond at $10,000.

Theft

Bourbonnais police arrested Dean A. Feller, 59, of Bourbonnais, on Aug. 8 and charged him with theft. According to a police report, Feller took $800 without permission from a relative’s bank account using an app. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Feller’s bond at $25,000.