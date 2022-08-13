Blotter: Aug. 13, 2022

Sexual assault

Kankakee police arrested Fernando Cortez, 46, of Kankakee and charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to court records, the incidents occurred between April 9, 2013 and Jan. 15, 2022. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Cortez’s bond at $250,000.

Assault

Bradley police arrested Jeffrey H. Lookingbill, 59, of Urbana, and charged him on Aug. 5 with aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon. According to a report, police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Kinzie Avenue for a man who had pulled a knife on an employee. The man had left the business before police arrived. He was located by a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy. An officer found a folding switchblade in a pocket of Lookingbill’s jeans. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Lookingbill’s bond at $10,000.

Theft

Bourbonnais police arrested Dean A. Feller, 59, of Bourbonnais, on Aug. 8 and charged him with theft. According to a police report, Feller took $800 without permission from a relative’s bank account using an app. A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Feller’s bond at $25,000.