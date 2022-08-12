Driver in fatal hit-and-run found guilty for failing to report accident

KANKAKEE — Samantha J. Alexander, of Bonfield, was found guilty Thursday for failure to report an accident causing death or injury in October 2019.

The 35-year-old Alexander was arrested in the hit-and-run accident in which 21-year-old Erica L. Paulissen, of Kankakee, was killed Oct. 14, 2019.

Paulissen went to check the mailbox at her family’s home at 1875 West 2000S Road after returning from a trip when she was struck by Alexander’s vehicle.

If convicted of the felony charge, a person can receive probation or a prison sentence between four and 15 years.

“It felt like justice was served,” Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said afterward. “We believe in the evidence and ultimately the jury did, too.”

Alexander told investigators she thought she hit a mailbox and continued home.

A driver was following Alexander and told investigators she was swerving all over the road. After she hit Paulissen, the witness told investigators that Alexander turned left onto Illinois Route 115.

Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne each argued in their closing arguments that Alexander knew she hit somebody.

Investigators said after Paulissen was struck, her body made contact seven places on Alexander’s vehicle, including the front windshield. Souligne said investigators found Paulissen’s hair in the cracks in the windshield.

“The evidence was there,” Souligne said. “The jury just had to see it.”

Alexander’s attorney, Ed Glazar, said during his closing argument Alexander told investigators at least four times when they questioned her she thought she had hit a mailbox.

“I’m disappointed with the verdict,” Glazar said. “She did not know she hit a person. There was no concrete evidence. [The verdict] was based on emotion and sympathy for the victim.”

Based on evidence gathered at the scene by the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction unit, investigators were able to identify the make, model and year of the offending vehicle.

A deputy on patrol in the northwest portion of the county located a vehicle matching the description with damage to the right passenger side and windshield.

Alexander told investigators she got home about 5 a.m. the day of the accident after being in Joliet the previous day and had not been asleep for at least 24 hours.

Alexander told investigators she took two Xanax on Oct. 13, 2019, and had taken five Xanax pills on Oct. 14.

Alexander told investigators she was on her way home from running errands when the accident occurred.

For more information about the Erica Lynn Paulissen Scholarship Fund, which is provided through the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, visit <a href="https://bit.ly/3QBIrE8" target="_blank">bit.ly/3QBIrE8</a>.