Brewer discussed shootings with his daughter during jail visit

PONTIAC — Clifford Brewer talked to his daughter about the events that occurred on Dec. 24-25, 2019, during a videotaped conversation they had at the Livingston County jail a week after he was arrested on charges of killing his wife, son and a neighbor.

The video was played during Thursday’s testimony of Brewer’s trial, according to media reports. All inmates’ visits to the jail are recorded.

Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths his wife, Shirley Brewer, son, Christian Brewer, and neighbor, Norman Walker.

All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.

The shootings occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2019, officials said.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak played the tape of Brewer’s visit with his daughter, Bonnie LaCroix.

During the conversation, Brewer told his daughter he knew he lied to police before and what he was telling her during the visit was the truth, according to media reports of the trial.

Brewer told LaCroix that Shirley Brewer had been using drugs and alcohol, and they got into a fight when he got home from Pontiac, according to media reports.

Shirley was mad because he had been gone so long, Brewer said in the visit. After their fight, he said Shirley went upstairs.

Later, she came downstairs and said Walker was coming over to wish her a happy birthday, Brewer said. Shirley’s birthday was Dec. 24.

Brewer went on to say in the video he went upstairs and discovered Walker and Christian Brewer had been shot, media reports said.

Brewer told his daughter he then encountered Shirley, who was acting strange, according to media reports. Shirley told Brewer that she could fix the problem, he said.

Shirley had the gun, Brewer said. The two struggled and the gun went off twice, he said. The first shot was errant but the second hit Shirley near the top of her head, according to Brewer in the video.

In other testimony, a forensic pathologist testified the gunshot wounds of the victims were consistent with contact wounds and were likely not suicide, according to media reports.

A forensic scientist testified she found gunshot residue on three of the four people: Clifford Brewer, Shirley Brewer and Walker, according to media reports.

The state rested its case Thursday. The trial is expected to last until next week.