Brewer trial: attorneys focus on who was shooting in triple homicide

PONTIAC — An attorney for Clifford Brewer told jurors during opening statements in Brewer’s triple-homicide trial that his wife, Shirley, was the one who shot and killed the couple’s son and a neighbor before turning the gun and shooting herself on Dec. 25, 2019.

Brewer is charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were Shirley Brewer, 48, the couple’s son, Christian Brewer 27, and a neighbor, Norman Walker, 51.

The shooting occurred in the Brewers’ home in Cullom.

Attorney Stephen Richards said during opening arguments Tuesday that Brewer told him he was asleep. The attorney said that when Brewer woke up, he found his wife alive and with a gun, according to media reports.

Brewer then tried to get the gun away from Shirley Brewer but it went off, hitting her and killing her, Richards was reported to have said in opening arguments.

All three victims were each shot once in the head, according to prosecutors.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said Brewer called the non-emergency number to report there had been a shooting, media reports said.

Yedinak said when officers arrived, they found the Brewers’ washing machine was running, set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine, according to media reports.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.