Iroquois County deputies arrest Gilman man

GILMAN — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jesse K. McGehee, 40, of Gilman, and charged him with domestic battery and endangering the life of a child on Aug. 3.

According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street in Gilman after it was reported that McGehee was witnessed pushing a four-year-old and six-year-old out of a moving vehicle.

The police report said one of the victims sustained injuries.

McGehee left the scene prior to police arrival, the police report said.

After an investigation, McGehee was located and taken into custody. He posted the required bond and was released, according to police.

In April, McGehee was indicted for aggravated battery of a peace officer (two counts) and domestic battery following an incident that occurred in December 2021 in rural Danforth.

McGehee was shot after he drove his truck into another vehicle and pushed that vehicle toward two deputies, according to police.

The deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in rural Danforth. McGehee was suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute with another resident and leaving the scene.

McGehee returned and took actions that endangered the lives of the other residents, as well as the deputies, police said.

Illinois State Police investigated at the request of Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee.