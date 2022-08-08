Man sentenced to 15 years in May 2017 murder

KANKAKEE — Devon M. Johnson, 25, of Kankakee, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of 23-year-old Steve Sanders, of Kankakee, in May 2017.

Johnson was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in March.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced her sentence during a hearing Friday.

Under state sentencing guidelines, Johnson will get a day of credit for each day he serves.

Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy argued for the maximum 20 years.

Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, argued for probation.

Under state sentencing guidelines, a second-degree murder conviction is a probational offense.

During his trial, Johnson testified he shot Sanders in self-defense on May 30, 2017, during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee.

He said he thought Sanders was going for a gun so he fired 12 rounds, striking Sanders three times. Johnson testified that he, two of his brothers, Shizzel Glenn and another man were in the alley when Sanders and two of his cousins approached, with Sanders saying he wanted to fight Johnson.

The two groups had exchanged words earlier in the day in the parking lot of a Bradley business over a gaming system Johnson accused Sanders of stealing from one of his brothers.

Glenn was a co-defendant in the shooting and agreed to testify after accepting a plea deal from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. He received 15 years in prison on a conspiracy to commit murder conviction. Glenn testified that he gave Johnson the gun used in the shooting.